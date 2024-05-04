NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$6.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.65. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.89 and a 1-year high of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

