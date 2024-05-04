NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$6.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NWH.UN
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance
About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.