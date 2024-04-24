Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFCR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,193,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 290,694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 244.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the third quarter worth $356,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 2,311.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

LFCR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 58,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

