Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $257.85 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

