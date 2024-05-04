First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.17.
First National Financial Price Performance
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 EPS for the current year.
First National Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 59.04%.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
