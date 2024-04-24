Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,622.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,289 shares of company stock worth $10,361,913 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

