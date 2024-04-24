First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Business Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.
First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on FBIZ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FBIZ
First Business Financial Services Company Profile
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Business Financial Services
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.