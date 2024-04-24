First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBIZ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

