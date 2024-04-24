Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.050-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.

ETR opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

