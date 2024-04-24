BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

HOM.UN traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.19. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.63 and a 52 week high of C$18.53.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

