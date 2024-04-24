Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$148.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CJT. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$114.32. 12,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$124.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.04.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.