Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$148.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CJT. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.18.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cargojet
Cargojet Price Performance
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.