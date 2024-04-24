Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.940-5.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Canadian National Railway also updated its FY24 guidance to approx CC$8.01 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.39. 1,617,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

