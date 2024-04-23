HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Holdings Boosted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. HEICO accounts for 2.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in HEICO by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.5% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 12.1% during the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 81,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEI traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.80. The stock had a trading volume of 441,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

