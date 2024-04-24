Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $901.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $957.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.90.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

