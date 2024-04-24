Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

ROK stock opened at $276.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

