Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

