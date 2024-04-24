Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 2.8 %

CLSD stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,295.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 481,154 shares of company stock valued at $656,387. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.