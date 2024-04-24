Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) is one of 283 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Coeptis Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -794.75% -322.86% Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors -4,591.97% -229.27% -46.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 -$21.27 million -0.40 Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors $552.74 million -$39.76 million 6.02

Coeptis Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Coeptis Therapeutics. Coeptis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coeptis Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coeptis Therapeutics Competitors 1334 4507 11795 206 2.61

Coeptis Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 795.52%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 122.39%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics peers beat Coeptis Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

