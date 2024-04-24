Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $5,890,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.47. 450,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,347. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

