Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.74. 1,278,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $198.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

