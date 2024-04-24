Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. 1,888,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,513. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

