ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $744.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

