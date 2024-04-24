Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,307,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 707,291 shares.The stock last traded at $21.19 and had previously closed at $20.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Constellium Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 464.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 102,085 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after purchasing an additional 504,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

