First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance
FSD opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
