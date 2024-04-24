Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 603,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 505,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

