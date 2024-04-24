Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Up 23.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

