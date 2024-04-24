First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $14.74.
