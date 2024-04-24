First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $14.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James A. Bowen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 93,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,750.

