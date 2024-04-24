Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6516 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hess Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

