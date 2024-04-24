360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 28th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
