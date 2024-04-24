Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Declares GBX 20.70 Dividend

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,695 ($33.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,010.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,367.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,299.26. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,765 ($34.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

