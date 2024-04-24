Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $108.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

