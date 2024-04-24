The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 366.30 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of £228.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,572.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.06. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.57).

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

