Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Crown Crafts worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 52,151 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 33.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 3,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,333. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

