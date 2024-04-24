Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 198,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,339. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

