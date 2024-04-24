Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 602 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,348,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,309. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

