Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,032 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mosaic by 8,776.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 620,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,063 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Mosaic by 278.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 313,974 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 22.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,904,000 after buying an additional 292,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

