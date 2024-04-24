Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $359,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 66.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

CTAS stock opened at $666.33 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $645.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

