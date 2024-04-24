First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$17.25 at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$17.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.37.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.97. 73,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,181. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.96. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$12.37 and a 1 year high of C$16.76.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

