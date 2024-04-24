First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
Shares of LDSF opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.14.
About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
