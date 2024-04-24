First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
