Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PQDI opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.
Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF Company Profile
