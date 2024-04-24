Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.