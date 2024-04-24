Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 75,738 shares.The stock last traded at $36.47 and had previously closed at $36.32.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $636.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF
The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.