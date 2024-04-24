Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 75,738 shares.The stock last traded at $36.47 and had previously closed at $36.32.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $636.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.