Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 1,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,278,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Waldencast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after buying an additional 674,600 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Waldencast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 144,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

