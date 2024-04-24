iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,931,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,370,975 shares.The stock last traded at $110.37 and had previously closed at $110.35.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
