iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,931,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,370,975 shares.The stock last traded at $110.37 and had previously closed at $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

