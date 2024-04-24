Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.83.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

