Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 18.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 171.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.42. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.