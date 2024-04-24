Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.39 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,316 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,767,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 96,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,908,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 259,873 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

