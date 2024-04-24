Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $727,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.