Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $727,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick
In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brunswick Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
