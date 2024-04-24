FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.