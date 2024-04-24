Analysts Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT at C$21.83

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Up 37.9 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$16.64 on Wednesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.85.

(Get Free Report

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.