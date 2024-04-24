FY2025 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USB. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $40.96 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

